May 3 Elizabeth Arden Inc's overseas
sales rose 6.3 percent during its fiscal third quarter, helping
it to report a profit. But the cosmetics company's North
American sales rose a more modest 1.7 percent and the company's
sales came in below Wall Street forecasts.
Arden, which sells Prevage anti-aging creams and celebrity
fragrances by stars including Britney Spears, raised the bottom
end of fiscal 2012 EPS forecast.
KEY POINTS
Q3 2012 Estimate* Q3 2011
Net sales * $239.3 mln $243.4 mln $231.3 mln
Net income $2.2 mln -- ($3.3 mln)
EPS $0.07 ($0.12)
- Raises the bottom end of fiscal 2012 EPS forecast range by
5 cents to $1.95 to $2.00, but lowered the high end of its sales
growth range by half a percentage point to 5 percent to 5.5
percent.
- Expects fourth-quarter net sales to range between
$261 million and $267 million, or increase 2.9 percent to 5.2
percent.
BACKGROUND
- Elizabeth Arden's products are marketed to a variety of
shoppers, from those buying fragrances at Wal-Mart Stores Inc
to others who want to buy pricier Prevage anti-aging
creams at department store chains such as Macy's Inc.
Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.