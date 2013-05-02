May 2 Beauty products company Elizabeth Arden
Inc posted a third-quarter loss, but
higher-than-expected third-quarter sales that were helped in
part by the popularity of celebrity fragrances named for stars
like Nicki Minaj and by its push into international markets.
Arden, also known for its Prevage anti-aging creams,
reported on Thursday a net loss of $1.3 million, or 4 cents per
share, for the quarter ended March 31, versus a profit of $2.2
million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
But excluding charges such as expenses related to its
efforts to enhance its namesake brand, Arden had a profit of 2
cents per share, in line with to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 10.5 percent to $264.5 million, slightly above
Wall Street forecasts.
Arden stuck to its earlier results forecasts for the full
fiscal year ending June 30, and said it still expects an
adjusted profit of $2.30 per share to $2.50 per share and a
sales rise of 9 percent to 11 percent.