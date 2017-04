Oct 30 Beauty products company Elizabeth Arden Inc reported a 23 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales in North America and costs related to the repositioning of its Elizabeth Arden brand.

Net income fell to $1.7 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.2 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 22 cents per share.

Revenue fell 0.3 percent to $343.6 million.