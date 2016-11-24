ATHENS Nov 24 Greece's biggest construction
firm, Aktor, a subsidiary of Ellaktor, on Thursday
denied any wrongdoing after a Greek prosecutor charged it with
fraud over two state infrastructure project tenders launched in
2007 and 2011.
Court officials said the prosecutor, who conducted a
preliminary investigation, accused Aktor and rival company
Mochlos of violating competition rules, causing damage to the
state.
The companies are accused of pre-arranging to submit certain
bids for two projects, one at the Athens railway and another at
the port of the northern city of Thessaloniki, the
officials said.
Aktor said in response, "there wasn't any prearrangement for
the submission of the offers nor any violation by the
representatives of Aktor. Most importantly, there is no issue of
damaging the state."
"We are certain that our positions will be confirmed."
Mochlos could not immediately be reached for comment.
Shares in Ellaktor shed 7.5 percent on Thursday,
underperforming the broader Greek market which lost 1.4
percent.
(Reporting by Constantinos Georgizas and Angeliki Koutantou;
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)