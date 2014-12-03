Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 3 Ellaktor SA :
* Signs aggreement for lease of lignite mine in Florina region, Greece
* Says contract for extraction of 120 million tonnes of lignite
* Says contract to bring above 150 million euros net profit for the Greek state in first 15 years Source text: bit.ly/1BdwtXD
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders will vote in their best financial interests and support the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and nominees for the board.