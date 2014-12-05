BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
Dec 5 Ellen AB :
* Ellen's distributor for France and Belgium, IPRAD, has placed its first order for Q1 2015
* Order value is 2.6 million Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.33 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016