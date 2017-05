Jan 28 Ellen AB :

* H2 net sales 8.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.08 million) versus 5.2 million crowns year ago

* H2 EBITDA loss 1.1 million crowns versus loss 4.7 million crowns year ago

* H2 net loss 1.4 million crowns versus loss 7.6 million crowns year ago

* Says to register Ellen's products in the US market, launch not earlier than 2016