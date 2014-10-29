Oct 29 Ellies Holdings Ltd

* Agreed to rescheduled debt terms and conditions with its primary lender, Standard Bank Of South Africa Limited

* Will proceed with a capital raising by way of a general issue of shares for cash in order to reduce its gearing

* Will issue 45 000 000 ellies ordinary shares at 110 cents per share to client funds managed by mazi capital proprietary for settlement by no later than thursday, nov 6

* To undertake fully underwritten rights offer, offering shareholders 30 new shares at 110 cents per share for every 100 shares held to raise about r115 million