(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Michael Flaherty and Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Jan 31 Eight days after
Elliott Management disclosed a 7.6 percent stake in LifeLock Inc
, managers of the more than $30 billion hedge fund met
with executives at the consumer protection company.
Activist investors such as Elliott usually use these initial
meetings to lay out a broad plan on how to boost the stock
price.
But when LifeLock's managers sat down with Elliott last
June, the leader of its new private equity team revealed that
Elliott was interested in buying the entire company, according
to a December securities filing.
Just like that, the auction for LifeLock began.
In the end, the winning bid came from Symantec Corp
, which also counts Elliott among its major
shareholders. LifeLock's $2.3 billion sale agreement in November
handed Elliott an 80 percent return on its five-month
investment.
The deal shows how the hedge fund is rewriting the activist
investor playbook, ramping up its ability to act both as an
engaged shareholder and a potential buyer of the whole company.
Over the past few decades, activists have primarily focused
on buying minority stakes and pushing for changes, which include
leadership changes, cash allocation and exploring the sale of
the company.
Elliott's private equity push promises greater rewards, but
also involves bigger risks. Owning the majority of a company
that fails to live up to its potential can hurt the fund's
bottom line and its reputation far more than a minority stake
that underperforms. It also creates potential confusion for CEOs
and boards wondering which hat Elliott is wearing when it shows
up among shareholders.
The multi-strategy fund, which also invests in other assets,
such as currencies, commodities and government bonds, is alone
with its hybrid approach, for now, thanks mainly to its size and
resources.
Even the largest activists have half or less of Elliott's
capital and usually a dozen or so investment professionals
compared with more than 150 that work for Elliott.
Elliott's strategy is paying off for the fund, whose founder
Paul Singer has built a reputation as one of the world's
toughest investors, adept at applying relentless pressure on
targets that include national governments and some of the
largest companies in the world.
BLURRING THE LINE
Of the 15 companies Elliott has targeted with a more than 5
percent stake since 2015, ten have inked $40 billion worth of
deals - including two spin-offs. Activist investor Carl Icahn
has disclosed nine similar filings in the same period that
included two sales and two spin-offs.
Elliott made an average return of around 30 percent on the
deals, according to a Reuters analysis of filings and research
firm 13D Monitor (tmsnrt.rs/2iRamAo). That compares to a
6 percent return from activist funds over a similar period,
according to Hedge Fund Research.
Still, some investors in public companies may feel
uncomfortable blurring the line between the roles of a minority
shareholder and a private equity investor, analysts say.
"It's a conflict because as a shareholder, your goal is to
get the maximum return on your investment. As a private equity
buyer, you want the best possible price," said Charles Elson, a
University of Delaware corporate governance professor who also
sits on the board of restaurant chain Bob Evans Farms Inc
.
As a director, he would always wonder if Elliott's interest
was as a shareholder or a buyer, Elson said.
"There is no conflict in these situations, because it is the
company's board of directors, not Elliott, that decides whether
to sell the company and who to sell it to," an Elliott spokesman
said in an emailed statement.
Michael Stark, the founder of CrossLink Capital and major
LifeLock shareholder, said he had no issue with Elliott acting
both as an investor and a bidder, though he was slightly
disappointed with the final price Symantec paid.
"We got the bottom end of a fair price," Stark said. "As
long as shareholders were fairly represented by the board and
management team, I'm okay with that."
Some activist investors have made buyout bids in the past,
but not in a systematic manner.
Starboard Value, an activist fund with more than $4 billion
in assets, offered in 2014 to buy 3-D technology maker RealD,
which sold the following year to private equity. Icahn
Enterprises bought auto service and parts chain Pep Boys for $1
billion in early 2016 and is trying to buy Federal Mogul
Holdings Corp, another auto parts maker.
Advisors to activists told Reuters that several activist
funds were considering expanding into private equity but are
still assessing whether to make such a move.
BUILD UP
Last year, New York-based Elliott expanded its tech-focused
private equity practice, adding professionals, naming it
Evergreen Coast Capital Corp and opening an office in Silicon
Valley.
Unlike in the past, when it would occasionally bid for
majority stakes, the fund now has a dedicated team chasing
buyouts of whole companies.
Last June, Evergreen teamed up with Francisco Partners to
buy Dell's software assets for more than $2 billion, but Elliott
has yet to emerge as the sole owner of any of public companies
it offered to buy.
While that might raise doubts about Evergreen's credibility
as a potential majority owner, merely having a takeover offer in
hand has allowed Elliott to fast-track what typically would be
months of trench warfare between activists and reluctant boards.
Directors have a fiduciary duty to shareholders to explore a
credible takeover proposal and launching an auction is one way
to find out its worth.
"When you commit to buying a company as a private equity
owner, you're putting your money where your mouth is," said
Keith Gottfried, a partner at law firm Morgan Lewis who
specializes in defending companies from activists.
The establishment of a dedicated buyout team follows a
gradual effort that started with the launch of Elliott's tech
investing arm, overseen by Jesse Cohn, who joined the fund in
2004 from Morgan Stanley as a 24-year old.
Cohn, who now oversees Evergreen and Elliott's U.S.
activist investments, has developed close relationships with
Silicon Valley and Wall Street firms, helping Elliott to strike
deals where the fund would keep its stakes in companies going
private. (tmsnrt.rs/2je93zI)
These roll-over stakes allowed Elliot to benefit from the
premium a sale would usually command, and later share profits
with the private equity firm once it was ready to offload the
revamped company.
But buyout firms grew reluctant to share the spoils with
Elliott. Its latest setback came in early 2015 when buyout firm
Thoma Bravo bought software developer Riverbed Technology for
$3.5 billion in a sale Elliott helped trigger, but then did not
let the fund stay on as a minority investor.
After that snub, Elliott's top executives, including Singer,
co-chief investment officer Jon Pollock and Cohn began laying
the ground for Evergreen, which would give Elliott more
independence in seeking its own private equity deals. Elliott's
investments, including ones made by Evergreen, come from the
same general pool of capital shared across the firm, a person
familiar with the matter said.
Rich McBee, chief executive of business telecommunications
company Mitel Communications, in which Elliott has
owned shares for nearly a decade, said he valued the regular
contacts and Elliott's readiness to offer strategic suggestions.
"They don't come with an idea that they have not fully
investigated or vetted and talked with a lot of people about,"
McBee told Reuters in an interview. "It's not a random walk with
them."
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York and Liana B. Baker
in San Francisco; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Tomasz
Janowski)