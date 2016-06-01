NEW YORK, June 1 Elliott Management, the $27 billion hedge fund, has hired a Houlihan Lokey banker as part of its activist team, as the group expands its reach across a broad range of sectors.

Geoffrey Sorbello, a Houlihan director who specializes in shareholder activism, contested M&A and proxy contests, joined New York-based Elliott on Tuesday, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Elliott declined to comment. A Houlihan spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)