South Korea's national pension
fund, which holds what could be the swing shareholder vote in
Samsung Group's contentious $8 billion merger plan, may
outsource its decision to an external panel, sources say.
The National Pension Service (NPS) is the largest investor
in South Korean stocks. It has substantial stakes in companies
including Samsung C&T - the battleground between the
powerful Samsung Group and U.S. hedge fund Elliott.
Elliott, in a rare case of shareholder activism in a country
long wary of foreign funds, is trying to block the sale of
Samsung C&T to sister firm Cheil Industries, the de facto
holding company of Samsung Group. Elliott says Cheil's offer
undervalues C&T, in which the fund has a 7.1 percent share.
Samsung C&T shareholders friendly to the takeover hold a
combined 20 percent stake in the construction firm. The deal
needs the support of least two-thirds of votes at a shareholder
meeting on July 17. NPS owns a 10.2 stake, so its vote could
sink or seal a deal key to ensuring a stable leadership transfer
in Samsung's founding Lee family.
NPS, the world's third-largest pension fund with $444
billion in assets, is mandated to vote against decisions that
could damage shareholder value. When a case is less clear, which
may apply in the Samsung deal, it calls on an external
nine-member committee consisting of academics, think-tank
researchers and a lawyer.
"Looking at shareholder value, it's about whether there will
be a synergy effect through the merger," said a committee
member, declining to be identified because he was not authorised
to speak with the media.
"Samsung says there is a synergy effect but doesn't say what
kind and how much. There is some inadequacy in explanation."
The NPS is in a tricky position: It is under growing
pressure to champion good corporate governance in a country
where stocks have long traded at discounts to global peers due
to opaque share structures and low dividends. But blocking the
deal could batter C&T's share price.
Park Ju-gun, who heads corporate analysis firm CEO Score,
said he expects NPS to vote for the deal even though he thinks
it should align with Elliott.
"NPS will argue that its goal is to make a profit and the
deal will accomplish that. Another argument will be based on a
half-baked notion of patriotism," he said.
NPS's Samsung C&T stake is worth about 1 trillion won ($907
million).
"There is a lot of market interest on this decision, so
we're not going to rush it," an NPS spokesman said.
NPS casts thousands of votes every year, and calls on the
external committee a few times annually on difficult votes. The
committee members change every two years.
In an October parliamentary audit, NPS was criticised for
investing in Japanese companies because of what a lawmaker
called "crimes" during Japan's colonial occupation.
"It's subject to pressures from above, so NPS still has a
hard time voicing its own opinions," said CEO Score's Park, who
expects the NPS to push its decision to the outside panel to
deflect criticism.
"NPS will get lambasted regardless of what it does, so I
think it'll opt to vote in favour and take the abuse."
($1 = 1,102.2000 won)
