* Elliott questions evidence for Cheil-Samsung C&T synergies
* Fund, Samsung C&T campaigning for investor support
* The $8 bln deal seen key to Samsung Group leadership
transfer
SEOUL, June 26 U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott
continued its public campaign against the proposed $8 billion
merger of two Samsung Group companies on Friday, questioning the
basis for the projected financial performance of the combined
entity.
Elliott, Samsung C&T Corp's third-largest
shareholder with a 7.1 percent stake, published a 15-page
presentation on a website laying out its case against Cheil
Industries Inc's all-stock takeover offer,
reiterating its opposition to the deal.
"We find it significantly more troubling that, to date, no
supporting analysis has been provided to substantiate the
aggressive targets: sales of 60 trillion won ($54 billion) and
operating profits of 4 trillion won by 2020," Elliott said in a
statement.
In response, Samsung C&T said Elliott made no new arguments
and that the fund is trying to "distract investors" from C&T's
struggles amid a prolonged downturn for the construction
industry.
Samsung Group and Elliott have been competing to secure
support from C&T investors ahead of a July 17 shareholder vote
on the proposed merger, which investors and analysts say is
critical to cementing the leadership transfer of the founder Lee
family that controls South Korea's top conglomerate.
In a rare case of shareholder activism in South Korea,
Elliott launched a public campaign against the deal in early
June and has filed two injunction requests with a local court to
block it. The fund argues that the offer is too low and has
called on other C&T shareholders to reject Cheil's offer.
In response, Samsung C&T has published its own material
defending the merits of the deal. The builder argues that the
merger will help the company overcome weak outlook for the
construction industry and provide better returns for investors
in the long run.
"Samsung C&T carefully evaluated Cheil's proposed merger,
and strongly believes the transaction is clearly in the best
interests of the company and our shareholders," the construction
company said in a statement on Friday.
($1 = 1,111.0900 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Michael
Perry)