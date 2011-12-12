Dec 12 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Advisers LP
has filed a case against Vietnam's Vinashin in the UK High Court
as the state-run shipbuilder defaulted on a syndicated loan last
year, the Wall Street Journal said, citing a court filing.
Vinashin defaulted on a $600 million syndicated loan in
December last year, when the first repayment of $60 million was
due, the newspaper said.
Elliott was part of a group of investors who invested in the
loan, including, among others, Credit Suisse AG,
Dublin-based Depfa Bank PLC and Malayan Banking Bhd,
the paper said. Credit Suisse had arranged the loan in 2007.
According to the filing, which was served in late November,
Elliott is suing for par value of its investment, together with
unpaid interest and default interest totalling $13.2 million.
The case has been watched closely by investors and analysts
as a barometer of Hanoi's support for its state-owned
enterprises ever since the government announced in July that
Vinashin, or Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group, was nearly
bankrupt under about $4.4 billion of debt.
An Elliott spokesperson could not be immediately reached by
Reuters for comment. Offices in Vietnam were closed.