Jan 4 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management
Corp's UK unit is being investigated by a French regulator for
possible insider trading related to the purchase of French
highway operator Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone (APRR) shares in
2010, Bloomberg reported.
Elliot said, in a filing sent to investors, it got a letter
from Autorite des Marches Financiers, the French regulator,
regarding APRR shares that may have been purchased between May
28, 2010, and June 11, 2010, Bloomberg reported.
The French regulator in the letter said Elliot made a profit
of about 2.75 million euros ($3.6 million) by possibly inflating
the stock price before selling, Bloomberg reported.
"Elliott's trading in APRR did not at any time make use of
any material nonpublic information, was a legitimate business
purpose, and did not artificially inflate the price of APRR
shares," the company said in a filing sent to investors obtained
by Bloomberg.
Peter Truell, Elliott spokesperson, declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters.
($1 = 0.7666 euros)
