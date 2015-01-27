Jan 27 Elma Electronic AG :
* Posted in FY 2014 total revenue of 118.1 million Swiss
francs ($131 million) (previous year: 113.0 million Swiss
francs), what represents growth of 4.5 percent; adjusted for
currency translation effects, revenue increased by 4.7 percent
* In FY order income rose by 1.6 percent to 122.6 million
Swiss francs (previous year: 120.7 million Swiss francs);
adjusted for currency translation effects the increase was 1.8
percent
* Expects year-on-year a significant increase in EBIT as
well as in net profit for the business year 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1y1UCej
($1 = 0.9036 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)