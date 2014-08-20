Aug 20 Elma Electronic AG :
* Says H1 revenue up by 4.2% to CHF 57.9 million (previous
year: CHF 55.6
million)
* Says H1 order income down by 12.0% to CHF 55.3 million (last
year: CHF 62.8
million) due to ongoing investment recession in major markets
* Says H1 EBITDA of CHF 2.6 million (previous year: CHF 2.1
million)
* Says H1 EBIT of CHF 1.4 million (previous year: CHF 0.8
million)
* Says H1 net profit of CHF 0.7 million (previous year: CHF
-0.1 million)
* Says for full business year 2014 the goal remains to increase
revenue and to
further improve the operating result
* Source text-bit.ly/1tgawlx
