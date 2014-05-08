NEW YORK May 8 The U.S. weather forecaster said
on Thursday the chances that the much-feared El Nino phenomenon
that can wreak havoc on global crops would strike during the
Northern Hemisphere summer exceeded 65 percent.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) this week said
the conditions could emerge as early as July, maintaining its
outlook of the chance of the event at 70 percent.
El Nino, a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the
Pacific, can trigger both floods and drought in different parts
of the globe.
The worst El Nino on record in 1997/98 was blamed for
massive flooding along China's Yangtze river that killed more
than 1,500 people.
Below are some key commodities that could be affected by its
return.
GRAINS, OILSEEDS, LIVESTOCK
El Nino could bring dry weather to Australia, which is
already struggling with a drought. El Nino could also curb
wheat, sugar and cotton production in the country.
An El Nino episode usually results in below-average rainfall
in main palm oil producers Indonesia and Malaysia, cutting
yields and pushing up global prices.
It could also hurt crops in Thailand, one of the world's
largest rice exporters, potentially worsening drought
conditions.
El Nino would bring milder-than-normal temperatures to the
major crop production areas of the U.S. Midwest. Iowa and
Minnesota would benefit from the event's tendency for
wetter-than-normal summers as the western Corn Belt continues to
recover from a drought.
But excessive rains in the saturated soils of the eastern
Corn Belt could be troublesome, particularly following this
year's overly snowy winter. Drought-hit California, a major
dairy and wine grape state, could see more rain than normal.
In China, El Nino could bring more rain to areas south of
the Yellow River and cause flooding in the country's major rice
and cotton growing regions.
Lower-than-normal temperatures could also occur in the
country's top corn and soy areas in the northeast, leading to
frost damage and lower grain output.
A strong El Nino in India would trigger lower production of
summer crops such as rice, sugarcane and oilseeds. India is the
world's No.2 producer of rice and wheat.
Previous El Nino episodes caused severe dry spells in the
Philippines, affecting vast tracts of farmland. A rice shortfall
due to typhoons and drought connected to El Nino in 2010
prompted record imports of the national staple.
SOFT COMMODITIES
A returning El Nino could cut output in main producers Ivory
Coast, Ghana and Indonesia. Expectations that the global market
will experience a second straight deficit in 2014 sent prices to
more than two year highs earlier this year.
Erratic weather could affect the development of coffee
cherries and cocoa pods. In Indonesia, the world's third-largest
cocoa producer, El Nino usually means extremely dry weather.
Indonesia competes in the robusta coffee market with
Vietnam, which would also suffer from an El Nino.
El Nino usually brings warmer winters to Brazil, the world's
top coffee producer, reducing the risk of coffee frost. But
heavy rains would crimp production.
Drier weather could also help beat back moisture-loving roya
or leaf rust fungus that is ravaging coffee plantations in
Central America.
In 2009, El Nino turned Indian monsoon patchy, leading to
the worst drought in nearly four decades which helped push
global sugar prices to their highest in around 30 years.
