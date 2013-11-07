(Adds forecast details, comment from NOAA)
NEW YORK Nov 7 The U.S. National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday it expected
neutral El Niño weather conditions to persist in the Northern
Hemisphere through spring.
In its monthly report, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center said
that atmospheric and ocean conditions during October indicated
El Niño was unlikely to cause extreme weather for the Northern
Hemisphere through the spring.
Even so, the forecaster cautioned weather conditions could
become more extreme.
"Though confidence is highest for (conditions to be)
neutral, there are growing probabilities for warm conditions"
toward the spring and summer, the forecaster said.
The El Niño weather pattern is eyed with caution, as it can
lead to flooding in the United States and South America and
trigger drought conditions in Southeast Asia and Australia.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Jeffrey Benkoe)