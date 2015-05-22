May 22 Expedia Inc said it sold its
entire stake in Chinese online travel company eLong Inc
to rival Ctrip.com International Ltd and others for
about $671 million.
Elong's U.S.-listed shares rose 31 percent to a near
four-year high of $27 in premarket trading on Friday.
Expedia had raised its stake in eLong to 62.4 percent in
2011 to expand in the growing Chinese travel market. The company
first acquired a 30 percent stake in 2004.
Separately, Ctrip, one of China's largest travel sites, said
it had bought a 37.6 percent stake in eLong for about $400
million.
Expedia's statement did not explain why it was exiting
eLong.
U.S.-based Expedia was not available for comment outside
business hours.
The company said it had agreed to cooperate with Ctrip on
"certain travel product offerings for specified geographic
markets" as part of the deal.
Keystone Lodging Holdings Ltd, Plateno Group Ltd and
Luxuriant Holdings Ltd were the other companies that bought the
eLong stake.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)