(Adds analyst's comment, background, updates shares)
By Ankit Ajmera
May 22 Expedia Inc said it sold its
entire stake in online travel company eLong Inc to
rival Ctrip.com International Ltd and others for about
$671 million, after struggling with mounting losses at the
Chinese company.
Shares of Expedia and Ctrip touched record highs in early
trading on Friday. Ctrip's stock gained 13 percent to $81.20,
while Expedia's rose 9 percent to $115.
Elong's U.S.-listed shares rose as much as 32 percent to a
four-year high of $27.
Expedia got a 30 percent stake in eLong following its 2005
spinoff from IAC/InterActiveCorp, a media and internet
company that owns brands such as Ask.com and Dictionary.com.
Expedia then raised its stake in eLong to 62.4 percent in
2011.
However, rising operating losses at eLong due to heavy
spending on staffing, marketing and discounts to lure travelers
in the competitive Chinese market hurt Expedia's profit.
"We view this sale as logical given the continued losses at
eLong and its weakening position in the highly competitive
Chinese domestic market, where Expedia has less expertise," RBC
Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney wrote in a note.
ELong's operating losses jumped to $40.1 million in the
first ended March from $7.9 million, a year earlier.
Also, Expedia has been acquiring companies to widen its
customer base.
The company invested $270 million in Latin American online
travel company Decolar.com Inc in March for a under 20 percent
stake.
In January, it purchased Travelocity for $280 million and in
February announced plans to acquire Orbitz Worldwide Inc
for more than $1.3 billion.
Separately, Ctrip, one of China's largest travel sites, said
it had bought a 37.6 percent stake in eLong for about $400
million.
Expedia said it had agreed to cooperate with Ctrip on
"certain travel product offerings for specified geographic
markets" as part of the deal.
Keystone Lodging Holdings Ltd, Plateno Group Ltd and
Luxuriant Holdings Ltd were the other Chinese companies that
bought the eLong stake.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)