(Repeating for additional clients without changes to text)
By Nichola Groom
Feb 11 Leave it to Elon Musk to make a company's
stock jump nearly 5 percent a day after reporting widening
losses - all in the middle of a market selloff.
Musk's electric vehicle startup, Tesla Motors Inc,
on Wednesday posted its eleventh straight quarterly loss, when
analysts had expected a profit. Tesla also said it planned $1.5
billion in capital spending this year but had just $1.2 billion
in the bank.
Investors focused instead on Musk's promises to make Tesla
profitable this year and to deliver 60 percent to 80 percent
more vehicles than last year. Analysts described the forecasts
as ambitious but not impossible.
It's precisely that outsized optimism that defines Musk and
his appeal to the market, despite blown deadlines and long waits
for profits in high-risk industries. Musk's two other ventures,
SolarCity Corp and Space Exploration Technologies, also
face steep challenges in cutting-edge industries.
"Investors look at Elon, and some say he's a promoter or
that he steps over bounds with what he promises," said Robert W.
Baird analyst Ben Kallo. "But his track record is pretty good.
That's why he still attracts the type of institutional investors
he does."
Still, at least six analysts slashed their price targets on
Tesla shares. Kallo has a "neutral" rating on Tesla and lowered
his price target to $230 from $282 on Thursday.
Tesla's stock rose 4.7 percent to $150.47 on Thursday and
was among the Nasdaq's top percentage gainers in a weak overall
market.
But the gain comes after steep losses so far this year. The
automaker's shares are down more than 37 percent - and Musk's
personal stake in Tesla has fallen by more than $3 billion.
Barlcays analyst Brian Johnson called Tesla "one of the most
polarizing stocks." Some investors seem to ignore short-term
stumbles and see only a future vision of massive profits from
disruptive technology. Others see delays and disappointing
results as emblematic of the company's inability to deliver on
Musk's soaring rhetoric.
The company lost credibility with some investors after
repeated delays of its Model X sport utility vehicle, which
Tesla still struggles to produce fast enough for waiting
customers. In a Wednesday earnings call, Musk acknowledged the
automaker's ambitions for the X outpaced its development and
manufacturing capabilities.
"I do think there was some hubris there with the X," Musk
said, explaining that the company erred in trying to pack too
many features and new technologies into the vehicle.
Both Tesla and SolarCity are trying to revolutionize
industries dominated by entrenched and deep-pocketed companies.
SpaceX faces different but no less daunting challenges in trying
to innovate with reusable rockets.
Against that backdrop, investing in Musk companies is "not
for the faint of heart," said Nancy Pfund, managing partner of
DBL Partners, a venture capital firm that was an early investor
in all three.
"This is not a story that plays out in a quarter," Pfund
said.
She is among a core group of Musk investors who have deep
faith in his long-term vision - and his ability to execute.
"He's the Mount Everest of innovative visionary minds," she
said. "He has a tolerance and an ability to move the big ideas
forward without getting cowed by those that would settle for a
smaller vision."
Musk has promised to sell 500,000 electric cars annually by
2020, though the company sold one-tenth that number last year -
at a loss. The surge hinges on effective and timely delivery of
Tesla's long-promised Model 3, a mass-market $35,000 electric
car with a long driving range, now scheduled for 2017.
Chevrolet appears on track to produce an affordable,
long-range electric car - the Bolt - before Tesla.
While investors are rallying behind Tesla, they are fleeing
from SolarCity shares, which have fallen 37 percent in the two
days since it forecast a bigger-than-expected loss for the
current quarter and cut its installation forecast for the second
quarter in a row.
After years of nearly doubling annual installations,
SolarCity said last year it is shifting its strategy to focus
more on generating cash than on pursuing growth.
Musk is the chairman of SolarCity and its largest
shareholder, with more than 21 percent of the stock. The company
is run by two of his first cousins, Lyndon and Peter Rive.
"It's important to maintain perspective in a volatile
market," said SolarCity spokesman Jonathan Bass. "The migration
to clean energy will continue, and SolarCity will continue to be
a very big part of it."
SpaceX faces its own challenges in delivering on more than
$10 billion in contracts with NASA and commercial customers.
The privately owned Hawthorne, Calif.-based firm is working
to accelerate its launch schedule after grounding a rocket for
six months last year following an explosion that destroyed cargo
bound for the International Space Station.
The company's repaired and upgraded rocket returned to
flight in December, with a mission that also marked the first
time a SpaceX rocket flew itself back to the launch site.
"There are always challenges in this business," said SpaceX
spokeswoman Emily Shanklin, "but our customer base continues to
grow and the value of the company is increasing."
(Reporting by Nichola Groom, Irene Klotz and Alexandria Sage;
Editing by Joe White and Brian Thevenot)