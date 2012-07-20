* Plans to list on Nasdaq under symbol 'ELOQ'
July 20 Software company Eloqua Limited said it
expects its initial public offering of 8 million shares to be
priced between $9.50 and $11.50 each.
At the midpoint of the expected price range, the company
expects to raise $65.5 million from the IPO after deducting
underwriting and other expenses, Eloqua said in an amended
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company, backed by JMI Equity Fund, Bay Partners and
Bessemer Venture Partners, provides software solutions that
enable businesses to predict and grow revenue by monitoring and
measuring their complex marketing and sales initiatives.
While the company is selling 7 million shares, its private
equity owners are selling the remaining shares.
The company said it will use the IPO proceeds for general
corporate purposes, aid future expansion and repay debts.
Eloqua, which provides services to a wide range of
industries, has over 1,000 customers including Adobe Systems
, Cisco, Dell Inc and the Miami Heat
and Sacramento Kings teams in the NBA.
The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq global
market under the symbol "ELOQ."
J.P. Morgan Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities are the
lead underwriters for the offering.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.