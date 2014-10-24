Oct 24 Elos AB :

* Says Q3 order booking from continued operations 95.9 million Swedish crowns versus 87.3 million crowns

* Says Q3 EBITDA from continuing operation 15.5 million crowns versus 12.2 million crowns

* Says Q3 operating profit from continuing operations 7.1 million crowns versus 3.4 million crowns

* Says growth trend remains positive since order bookings to date this year show an increase of 7.7 pct

* Sees growth trend to generate higher deliveries in the fourth quarter and early 2015