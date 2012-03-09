HOUSTON, March 9 Shareholders of El Paso
Corp voted on Friday to approve the pipeline company's
roughly $23 billion acquisition by rival Kinder Morgan Inc
despite a recent court ruling in which a Delaware judge
criticized some of the deal's participants.
A majority of shareholders approved the deal to combine the
two largest natural gas pipeline operators in North America,
after El Paso delayed a vote originally scheduled for March 6.
The meeting at a downtown Houston hotel was disrupted several
times by shareholders who shouted their objections to the deal.
Delaware chancery court Judge Leo Strine refused to block
the sale in a Feb. 29 ruling, but said that some of the behavior
that led to the deal was disturbing.
A group of shareholders had sued to stop the Kinder-El Paso
deal, arguing that El Paso's adviser Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and El Paso Chief Executive Douglas Foshee both had
interests in holding down the price for the company.