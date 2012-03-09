HOUSTON, March 9 Shareholders of El Paso Corp voted on Friday to approve the pipeline company's roughly $23 billion acquisition by rival Kinder Morgan Inc despite a recent court ruling in which a Delaware judge criticized some of the deal's participants.

A majority of shareholders approved the deal to combine the two largest natural gas pipeline operators in North America, after El Paso delayed a vote originally scheduled for March 6. The meeting at a downtown Houston hotel was disrupted several times by shareholders who shouted their objections to the deal.

Delaware chancery court Judge Leo Strine refused to block the sale in a Feb. 29 ruling, but said that some of the behavior that led to the deal was disturbing.

A group of shareholders had sued to stop the Kinder-El Paso deal, arguing that El Paso's adviser Goldman Sachs Group Inc and El Paso Chief Executive Douglas Foshee both had interests in holding down the price for the company.