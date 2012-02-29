Feb 29 Kinder Morgan Inc can
proceed with its $21 billion acquisition of El Paso Corp
to combine the two largest natural gas pipeline operators in
North America after a Delaware judge refused to block the deal.
"I reluctantly deny the plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary
injunction," Delaware Chancery Court Judge Leo Strine wrote on
Wednesday. "El Paso stockholders should not be deprived of the
chance to decide for themselves about the merger, despite the
disturbing nature of some of the behavior leading to its terms."
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, the
companies have said. El Paso shareholders are scheduled to vote
on the proposed deal on March 6.