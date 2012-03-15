* Sales needed to win regulator approval for deal
* Sees closing El Paso buy in May
* Shares in Kinder Morgan, MLP both slip
March 15 Kinder Morgan Inc said on
Thursday it had reached a verbal agreement with U.S. regulators
to sell some of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP's
pipeline assets in order to win approval for its planned
purchase of El Paso Corp.
The $21 billion deal, which will close in May, had been
expected to attract scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission
because of the merged company's overlapping pipeline networks.
Without the divestments, the combined company would have
controlled 80,000 miles of pipe stretching from coast to coast,
potentially allowing it to raise transport fees from oil and gas
producers, which could then drive up gas prices for power
companies and other energy customers.
"We would prefer to retain all of these assets, but as we
anticipated when the transaction was announced, we must sell
certain assets in the Rockies to obtain FTC approval," Kinder
Morgan Inc Chairman and CEO Richard D. Kinder said in a
statement.
Under the agreement with the FTC, Kinder Morgan said it
would sell Kinder Morgan Interstate Gas Transmission,
Trailblazer Pipeline Co, its Casper-Douglas natural gas
processing and West Frenchie Draw treating facilities in
Wyoming, and its 50 percent interest in the Rockies Express
Pipeline.
"I don't see these assets as particularly surprising," said
Morningstar analyst Jason Stevens.
The Rockies Express Pipeline, which connects gas fields in
the Rocky Mountains to markets in the East, has seen its credit
rating cut on worries that customers may be reluctant to commit
to shipments in the coming years because of weak gas prices and
competition from huge new supplies coming from the Marcellus
Shale field in Pennsylvania.
El Paso shareholders voted to approve the sale of the
company last week, despite criticism from some investors that
the company's CEO, Doug Foshee, and the company's adviser,
Goldman Sachs, had conflicts of interest that kept El
Paso from getting the highest possible price.
Kinder Morgan Inc owns nearly all of its assets through its
Master Limited Partnership, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners Master
Limited Partnership, a corporate structure that reduces its tax
liability by paying nearly all of the profits to its owners.
Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc slipped 0.8 percent to $35.76 in
early Thursday trading, while Kinder Morgan Energy partners,
which trades as 'units' rather than shares, fell 1.4 percent to
$82.71.