March 21 South Korean state oil firm Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) said a consortium led by private equity
firm Apollo Global Management LLC, of which it is a
part, will buy U.S.-based El Paso Corp's oil and gas
business for $7.15 billion.
Kinder Morgan Inc is selling off the assets as part
of its $21 billion deal to buy El Paso, which also has a big
pipeline business.
KNOC said it expects the deal to close in the
first half of this year and that Riverstone Holdings and Access
Industries were also part of the consortium, confirming an
earlier Reuters story.
KNOC, which last year bought one-third of Anadarko Petroleum
Corp's interest in the Eagle Ford shale field in South
Texas for $1.55 billion and a stake in U.S. oil company Parallel
Petroleum, is among many foreign energy companies looking to
raise their presence in the United States.
Production from shale fields has jumped in recent years as
the hydraulic fracturing technology has helped companies tap
into previously difficult-to-drill areas.
KNOC said in December it plans to invest between $3 billion
and $4 billion in 2012 to acquire overseas oil assets and beef
up daily oil production.