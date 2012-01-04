Jan 4 Indian energy major Reliance
Industries Ltd is among companies in talks to buy the
exploration and production (E&P)unit of U.S. pipeline company El
Paso Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people with
knowledge about the matter.
Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is among the other companies in talks for the unit, which is
estimated to be worth $8.1 billion by analysts at BNP Paribas,
it said.
U.S. regulators last month made a second request for
information about Kinder Morgan Inc's planned $21
billion takeover of El Paso, first announced in October, in a
deal that will combine the two largest natural gas pipeline
companies.
As part of the deal, Kinder plans to sell El Paso's E&P
assets to help finance the acquisition. The deal is expected to
close by the second quarter of 2012.
Reliance is yet to decide whether to make a bid for the
unit, Bloomberg reported.
A Reliance spokesman said the company does not comment on
speculation. Officials for Kinder Morgan and El Paso could not
be immediately reached.
Last month, a senior Reliance executive told Reuters the
company is scouting for oil investments in the Americas as it
looks to boost the share of its crude production to feed its
huge refinery in western India.
The company, which the market values at $44.5 billion,
already owns stakes in three shale gas ventures in the United
States.