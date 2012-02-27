TOKYO Feb 27 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc plans to file for bankruptcy protection from creditors, public broadcaster NHK and the Nikkei business daily's website said on Monday, following stalled negotiations with lenders about extending more aid to the world's No.3 maker of DRAM chips.

Japan's sole maker of dynamic random-access memory chips, used most commonly in personal computers, has been hobbled by weak prices after an explosion in demand for Apple Inc's iPad, which is much less reliant on DRAM chips than conventional PCs.

The Nikkei said Elpida would file for bankruptcy as early as Monday, with debt of 480 billion yen ($5.95 billion) as of end-2011.