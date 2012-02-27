TOKYO Feb 27 Struggling Japanese
chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc plans to file for
bankruptcy protection on Monday, a company executive said,
following stalled negotiations with lenders.
Japan's sole maker of dynamic random-access memory chips,
used most commonly in personal computers, has been crippled by
weak prices and heavy capital expenditure to keep pace with
rivals Samsung Electronics Co and Hynix
Semiconductor Inc.
The executive, who declined to be named, said that Elpida
CEO Yukio Sakamoto plans to hold a news conference at 6.30 p.m.
(0930 GMT).