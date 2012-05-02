TOKYO May 2 A group of bondholders of bankrupt
Japanese semiconductor maker Elpida Memory Inc <ELPDF.P K> have
threatened to thwart the auction of the company's assets if
trustees agree to a reported selling price of 150 billion yen
($1.9 billion).
In a filing to a Tokyo district court on April 27, the
bondholders said they could submit a rival reorganisation plan
if the bankruptcy trustees agreed to a low-ball bid that would
"unintentionally transfer great value to the winning sponsor".
The Elpida bondholders did not identify themselves by name
in the filing, but said their group held aggregate claims of
about 50 billion yen and included financial institutions with
major operations in Japan and funds that invest on behalf of
Japanese.