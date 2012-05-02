By Junko Fujita
TOKYO May 2 A group of bondholders of bankrupt
Japanese semiconductor maker Elpida Memory Inc have threatened
to thwart the auction of the company's assets if trustees agree
to a reported selling price of 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion).
In a filing to a Tokyo district court on April 27, the
bondholders said they could submit a rival reorganisation plan
if the bankruptcy trustees agreed to a low-ball bid that would
"unintentionally transfer great value to the winning sponsor".
U.S.-based Micron Technology and South Korea's SK
hynix are among a handful of chipmakers and funds
that have shown interest in Elpida ahead of the final round of
bids due as early as this week.
The Nikkei newspaper has reported that Micron, which had
been discussing a tie-up with Elpida before it went bankrupt,
had offered at least 150 billion yen in the first round that
closed on March 30.
In contrast to the United States, it is rare in Japan for
creditors to get involved in the restructuring of a bankrupt
company. Last year a group of foreign creditors of failed
consumer lender Takefuji filed a motion seeking a better
recovery on their debts, but it was rejected by the court.
The Elpida bondholders did not identify themselves by name
in the filing, but said their group held aggregate claims of
about 50 billion yen and included financial institutions with
major operations in Japan and funds that invest on behalf of
Japanese.
The bondholders said they may also seek recognition for a
committee representing themselves and other unsecured creditors
to participate in Elpida's reorganisation. They noted that
unsecured creditors in total held claims of about 249 billion
yen, or nearly three times secured creditors' claims.
A translated version of the statement by bondholders was
also filed in U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware.
Elpida has been looking for an investor to help keep it in
operations since filing for bankruptcy in late February with 448
billion yen in liabilities, marking the biggest failure ever by
a Japanese manufacturer.
At the time of its bankruptcy, it had 45 billion yen worth
of yen bonds outstanding in three issues, $75 million worth of
dollar bonds and 87.5 billion yen worth of convertible bonds in
two separate issues, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The emergence of a rival plan from Elpida's bondholders
could nevertheless complicate the auction, which is being
overseen by Elpida CEO Yukio Sakamoto and lawyer Nobuaki
Kobayashi, the court-appointed trustees.
There is no clear front-runner.
In addition to Micron and SK hynix, private equity firm TPG
Capital LP and China's Hony Capital are jointly placing
a bid, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.
Hony plans to sell or outsource the operations at Elpida's
Hiroshima DRAM plant to Semiconductor Manufacturing
International Corp (SMIC) if its bid is successful,
the Nikkei reported earlier this week.