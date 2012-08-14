TOKYO Aug 14 A group of bond holders of Elpida Memory offered to provide a loan of 30 billion yen ($383 million) to Elpida as part of an alternative restructuring plan they presented to the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday.

Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, filed for bankruptcy protection in February.

A group of Elpida Memory bondholders opposed a plan last month by U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc to acquire the bankrupt chipmaker for $750 million, arguing it undervalued the company's assets.

On Tuesday the bond holders said they believe Elpida is worth more than 300 billion yen ($3.8 billion). ($1 = 78.3200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Michael Watson)