TOKYO Aug 14 A group of bond holders of Elpida
Memory offered to provide a loan of 30 billion yen
($383 million) to Elpida as part of an alternative restructuring
plan they presented to the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic
random-access memory (DRAM) market, filed for bankruptcy
protection in February.
A group of Elpida Memory bondholders opposed a plan last
month by U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc to acquire the
bankrupt chipmaker for $750 million, arguing it undervalued the
company's assets.
On Tuesday the bond holders said they believe Elpida is
worth more than 300 billion yen ($3.8 billion).
($1 = 78.3200 Japanese yen)
