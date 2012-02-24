TOKYO Feb 24 Japan may give Elpida Memory Inc an extension on government guarantees for loans and preferred stock so that it can have more time to talk with Micron Technology about a capital tie-up, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Friday.

The newspaper cited an unidentified government source as saying that a Micron executive had on Feb. 3 informed Japan's trade ministry and Elpida's main banks that the U.S. chipmaker was very much interested in a capital tie-up.

A pall was cast over those reported talks when Micron CEO Steve Appleton later died in a small plane crash that same day.

Elpida, Japan's last remaining maker of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips is racing against the clock to meet debt deadlines in the next two months. This month it flagged doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern as it had not been able to agree on support from banks and the government.

On Thursday, it announced plans to double to 800 million the number of common shares it can issue, pending approval at a shareholders' meeting on March 28.

Elpida shares fell more than 5 percent on Friday in Tokyo.