TOKYO Dec 29 Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory is considering asking for an extension in paying back 30 billion yen ($385 million) in public funds as its earnings have been hit by the European debt crisis, the Asahi newspaper said on Thursday.

Elpida, the world's No. 3 dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chip maker, received an injection of 30 billion yen from the state-backed Development Bank of Japan in 2009, becoming the first Japanese firm to get aid under a scheme to help businesses hit by the global financial crisis.

The funds are due to be repaid by next April, the daily said.

Officials at Elipda were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 77.9400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)