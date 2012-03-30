SEOUL, March 30 South Korean chipmaker SK hynix has submitted a bid for Japan's Elpida Memory Inc , local media reported on Friday.

Micron Technology and Toshiba Corp also submitted bids for the Japanese chipmaker, which filed for bankruptcy protection in late February, Yonhap Infomax reported in an unsourced report.

A SK hynix spokeswoman said it had no official comment on the report.