BRIEF-Export Development Bank Of Egypt forecasts 2017-2018 profit of EGP 654 mln
* Board approves authorised capital increase to EGP 5 billion from EGP 2 billion
SEOUL May 4 South Korean chipmaker SK hynix said on Friday it had dropped its bid for Japan's troubled Elpida Memory Inc after participating in the initial round of the auction.
The firm did not elaborate on why it decided to withdraw.
U.S.-based Micron Technology and SK hynix were among a handful of chipmakers and funds that have shown interest in Elpida.
* Board approves authorised capital increase to EGP 5 billion from EGP 2 billion
June 11 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company: