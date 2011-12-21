Dec 22 Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory
Inc may start talks next month with Taiwanese rival
Nanya Technology Corp as a preliminary step towards a
potential integration, the Nikkei business daily said.
Elpida and Nanya would discuss proposals including the
creation of a holding company under which the two DRAM makers
would operate, the paper said.
DRAM, or Dynamic Random Access Memory chips, are used in
personal computers and similar devices.
The arrangement would involve introducing the Japanese
firm's technologies at Nanya's production facilities.
The two companies would control 19.3 percent of the market,
the daily said.
The economic slump in Europe and elsewhere has slackened
demand for personal computers, impacting DRAM demand. Prices for
DDR3 DRAMs have plunged about 80 percent since April 2010, the
business daily said.
Elpida posted a 56.8 billion yen ($728.44 million) loss for
April-September while Nanya has posted losses for seven straight
quarter, the paper added.