* Elpida seeking aid from US, China, Taiwan clients -Yomiuri

* Could also ask for help from Toshiba -Yomiuri

* Firm is struggling to compete with South Korean rivals

TOKYO, Jan 5 Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory has requested financial aid of roughly $500 million from about 10 U.S., Chinese and Taiwanese clients, and is also considering seeking help from Toshiba Corp, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, is reeling from tumbling prices and loss of market share to South Korea's better-funded giants, and is burdened by a mountain of debt.

An Elpida spokesman said the company does not comment on speculation.

The company had said last month it was considering various options for funding, including refinancing debt and having clients pay for orders in advance.

Elpida's shares fell on the report, opening down 3.4 percent. In early trade, they were down 2.1 percent at 370 yen, while the benchmark Nikkei average dropped 0.7 percent.

Media reports have swirled over Elpida's battle for survival in the past weeks.

On Wednesday, Taiwanese trade publication DigiTimes said Elpida was in talks with Toshiba to consider merging -- a report that Toshiba denied. A Nikkei report last month said Elpida was seeking a tie-up with Taiwanese rival Nanya Technology Corp with a view for a possible merger.

Last month, Japan's Asahi newspaper said Elpida was also considering seeking a delay in paying back 30 billion yen ($390 million) in public funds.