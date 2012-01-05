* Elpida seeking aid from US, China, Taiwan clients -Yomiuri
* Could also ask for help from Toshiba -Yomiuri
* Firm is struggling to compete with South Korean rivals
TOKYO, Jan 5 Japanese chipmaker Elpida
Memory has requested financial aid of roughly $500
million from about 10 U.S., Chinese and Taiwanese clients, and
is also considering seeking help from Toshiba Corp, the
Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic
random-access memory (DRAM) market, is reeling from tumbling
prices and loss of market share to South Korea's better-funded
giants, and is burdened by a mountain of debt.
An Elpida spokesman said the company does not comment on
speculation.
The company had said last month it was considering various
options for funding, including refinancing debt and having
clients pay for orders in advance.
Elpida's shares fell on the report, opening down 3.4
percent. In early trade, they were down 2.1 percent at 370 yen,
while the benchmark Nikkei average dropped 0.7 percent.
Media reports have swirled over Elpida's battle for survival
in the past weeks.
On Wednesday, Taiwanese trade publication DigiTimes said
Elpida was in talks with Toshiba to consider merging -- a report
that Toshiba denied. A Nikkei report last month
said Elpida was seeking a tie-up with Taiwanese rival Nanya
Technology Corp with a view for a possible merger.
Last month, Japan's Asahi newspaper said Elpida was also
considering seeking a delay in paying back 30 billion yen ($390
million) in public funds.