* Elpida tells main bank will seek tie with Micron -Yomiuri
* DRAM makers face grim market, competition from S.Korea
* Elpida shares rise 5 pct after report, off all-time low
* Elpida under pressure from bond, loan repayment deadlines
By Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Jan 18 Elpida Memory will
seek an equity tie-up with U.S. rival Micron Technology,
a newspaper said on Wednesday, as the Japanese firm confronts
mounting pressure from approaching debt repayments and a
deteriorating memory chip market.
Analysts said a deal with Micron, one of several potential
partners to emerge in media speculation about Japan's last
remaining player in PC memory chips, would be a sensible choice
as Elpida struggles to survive in competition with South Korean
giants.
"I believe Micron has the superior technology," said Damian
Thong, analyst at Macquarie Capital Securities in Tokyo.
"It would be good for the industry, because it would lead to
coordination between the two and therefore effectively
consolidation into three major groupings in the DRAM space."
Elpida has informed its main bank that it aims to establish
an alliance with Micron that will secure a combined DRAM
(dynamic random-access memory) market share of more than 20
percent, allowing it to better compete with market leader
Samsung Electronics, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.
The report sparked a 7 percent rise in Elpida's shares by
mid-afternoon trade to 325 yen, helping it to recover from a
record low last week of 297 yen.
Elpida reiterated that it was in talks with banks about
refinancing loans and with clients about investments and
prepayments, but declined further comment on the Yomiuri report.
Micron had no comment.
LOOMING REDEMPTION
Elpida needs to redeem 45 billion yen ($587 million) in
bonds by late March and repay about 77 billion yen borrowed
under a government-backed rescue package in early April.
The Yomiuri report said Elpida's bank had called on it to
produce a plan by Wednesday for improving its financial
position.
The slump in the DRAM chip market, spurred by a sluggish
global economy and consumers' growing preference for tablet
devices that use flash memory instead of DRAM, has delivered a
heavy blow to producers throughout the sector, including the
smaller players in Taiwan's crowded market.
Micron Chief Executive Steve Appleton said last month that
consolidation in the DRAM sector was inevitable as weak prices
sap chipmakers' cash .
"A number of those companies continue to weaken and as they
do ... they're going to figure out what they're going to do, so
I think that will drive some further consolidation, I think
that's inevitable," Appleton said after the Boise, Idaho-based
company reported worse-than-expected quarterly results.
Micron purchased Toshiba Corp's DRAM facilities in
the United States a decade ago when Japan's top chipmaker
abandoned that increasingly tough sector once and for all.
Elpida, which combined the DRAM operations of other big
Japanese chipmakers, was eventually left as Japan's only player
still willing to brave the volatile market.
Recent media reports have pointed to Taiwan's Nanya
Technology, which already has ties with Micron, and
Toshiba as possible partners for Elpida, although both companies
have rejected or played down the possibility.
Speculation about possible rescue deals has buffeted
Elpida's share price, which at its all-time low of 297 a week
ago was less than one-third its value at the start of last year.
Macquarie's Thong also raised the possibility that Elpida
might raise cash by selling rights to its technology --
essentially parting with the family jewels.
He added that he expected the company to win a bank loan
refinancing, putting the spotlight on its 45 billion yen in
corporate bonds.
"The debt situation is the key focusing point," he
said.
"If the objective is primarily a financial investment in
exchange for technology and the partnership, the pool of
possible partners is fairly wide," he added.
The possibilities for a strategic partner would be limited,
however. With South Korean producers Samsung Electronics and
Hynix Semiconductor unlikely options, Micron would
be the only possible candidate, he said.