Nov 26 Elpida Memory Inc, Japan's
biggest maker of DRAM chips, agreed to sell preferred stock in
its unit EBS Inc to Taiwanese semiconductor company Walton
Advanced Engineering Inc for 3.75 billion yen ($48.27 million),
the Nikkei said.
EBS manages funds for its parent and the transaction is
expected to be completed in mid-December, the business daily
reported.
Walton and Elpida have a long-standing relationship, with
the Taiwanese firm assembling and testing DRAM memory chips for
the Japanese memory chip manufacturer, the Nikkei said.
With DRAM prices falling nearly 50 percent over the past
half year, Elpida's financial condition has soured, the daily
said.
Elpida, the world's No. 3 dynamic random-access memory chip
maker, reported a 56.7 billion yen consolidated net loss for the
April-September period, the Nikkei reported.
In this environment, Elpida has been selling preferred stock
and plowing the proceeds directly into its business, the
newspaper said.
Funds obtained through selling EBS shares to Walton will be
partly used for debt repayment and equipment purchases, the
Nikkei reported.
($1 = 77.6800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)