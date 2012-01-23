TOKYO Jan 24 Japan's Elpida Memory is in the final stage of talks to merge with U.S. firm Micron Technology and Taiwan's Nanya Technology , the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, is battling tumbling prices and loss of market share to South Korea's better-funded giants and has been seeking ways to survive.