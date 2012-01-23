BRIEF-Nicholas Financial says CEO and President Finkenbrink to retire
* Board of directors expects to initiate shortly a search for a new president and chief executive officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2summjH) Further company coverage:
TOKYO Jan 24 Japan's Elpida Memory is in the final stage of talks to merge with U.S. firm Micron Technology and Taiwan's Nanya Technology , the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, is battling tumbling prices and loss of market share to South Korea's better-funded giants and has been seeking ways to survive.
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: