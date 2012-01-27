* Chipmaker seen posting 40 bln yen loss for Oct-Dec -Nikkei
* Elpida faces tough DRAM market, upcoming debt repayments
* Firm reported to be in tie-up talks for capital injection
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc
is likely to book an around 90 billion yen ($1.2
billion) operating loss for the April-December period amid
eroding memory chip prices, the Nikkei business daily said on
Friday.
The chipmaker, which is reportedly seeking a tie-up with
Micron Technology of the United States and Taiwan's Nanya
Technology to shore up its balance sheet, is also
facing imminent debt repayment deadlines.
Shares in Japan's last remaining player in the market for
dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips fell 6 percent after
the Nikkei reported the chipmaker is expected to post a 40
billion yen operating loss in the October-December quarter.
That compares with the average estimate of a 37.6 billion
yen loss in a poll of six analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Elpida booked an operating loss of 48.5 billion yen for the
April-September period.
The chipmaker said in a statement that the report was not
based on a company announcement and that it is scheduled to
release quarterly results on Feb. 2.
The DRAM market has been hit by a slump in prices as a weak
economy drains demand and consumers switch to tablets that use
flash memory instead of DRAM chips used mostly in personal
computers.
Elpida's bigger rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Friday oversupply in DRAM chips will continue this
current quarter due to slack computer sales.
Mike Howard, an analyst at research firm iSuppli, said the
outlook for the memory market this year is grim. Industry
revenue will likely dip to its lowest in six years, contracting
by 16 percent to $24.4 billion, he said in a report published
earlier this month.
Adding to Elpida's woes is a strong yen that is "creating
tremendous exchange rate risks," Howard said.
Micron is struggling to compete with Samsung Electronics and
Korea's Hynix Semiconductor Inc, the two largest
players in the DRAM sector.
Elpida faces a late March redemption of 15 billion yen in
corporate bonds and an early April deadline for repayment of 77
billion yen in loans taken out under a government-backed rescue
package.
Its lenders have given President Yukio Sakamoto until next
month to devise a turnaround plan, extending an earlier
deadline, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Thursday.
Elpida shares were down 6 percent at 342 yen at midday,
versus a 0.4 percent dip in the Nikkei benchmark.