* Oct-Dec op loss higher-than-expected $575 mln
* Chipmaker faces tough DRAM market, debt deadlines
* Aims for aid deal with banks, ministry by end-March
* Seeking tie-up with Micron, Nanya-media
By James Topham
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc
posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and said it
is in talks on an aid package as the chipmaker wrestles with a
tough market and imminent debt repayments that have raised
pressure on it to seek an equity tie-up.
DRAM memory chip makers are struggling as falling prices and
huge investments to stay competitive saddle them with massive
losses, forcing them to consider steps such as tie-ups to gain
scale, move into higher-value chips or seek financial help.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining maker of dynamic
random-access memory, used in personal computers, has been
rushing to develop more power-efficient chips used in
smartphones and tablet PCs, but as losses mount pressure on it
to engineer a turnaround are rising.
The chipmaker reported on Thursday an operating loss of 43.8
billion yen ($575 million) in the October-December quarter,
compared with a loss of 26.9 billion yen a year earlier, and
steeper than the average estimate of a 37.65 billion yen loss in
a poll of six analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company is battling falling prices, a strong yen, and
loss of market share to better-funded South Korean rivals
Samsung Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor
.
It gave no full-year forecasts, although public broadcaster
NHK reported on Thursday that Elpida was likely to post a 120
billion yen ($1.58 billion) net loss for the year to end-March,
higher than an average 110 billion yen net loss forecast in a
poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The chipmaker is seeking a tie-up with Micron Technology
of the United States and Taiwan's Nanya Technology
to shore up its balance sheet, media reports have
said.
Elpida President Yukio Sakamoto, at a news conference on
Thursday, declined to comment on specific tie-up partners but
stressed the need for his company to be able to remain strong
independently.
"If Elpida can't stay solid, I don't think a
tie-up would work out well," he said.
The company said it was in talks with its banks and the
trade ministry on an aid package and believed an agreement was
possible by end-March, when it faces key debt repayment
deadlines.
DIM OUTLOOK
But Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi
Investment Management, said investors would remain cautious
toward the stock.
"Elpida will remain a difficult company. Potential investors
cannot decide whether or not to invest in Elpida until they can
see what the market outlook is. And the market outlook is dim."
He was also unimpressed by the company's confidence on an
aid deal.
"The situation is still risky. The company will have to rely
on short-term financing for a while and it will remain
unstable."
Elpida, which has repeatedly raised capital to keep pace
with its bigger rivals, needed to repay 110 billion yen on April
2, but has 50-60 billion yen in cash on hand, and is in the
process of gathering another 50 billion yen via pre-payments and
capital ties from clients, President Sakamoto said.
Its lenders have given it until this month to devise a
turnaround plan, sources have said.
Ahead of the results, Elpida shares ended 4 percent higher
on Thursday at 337 yen, compared with a 0.8 percent rise in
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average.
The stock hit a record low of 297 yen in early January as
worries mounted about the company's future, but has partly
recovered as its prospects of finding an equity partner
improved.
Makers of DRAM chips have been hit by slumping market prices
from a weak global economy and falling sales as consumers switch
to tablets that use flash memory instead of DRAM chips.
But Sakamoto said he believed the firm could return to a
profit in the next financial year, in part as cellphone-related
chip demand rises from a growing market for mobile devices.
Earlier on Thursday, Hynix reported its second consecutive
quarterly loss, hit by tumbling computer chip prices as
consumers ditched desktops and notebook PCs in favour of tablets
and smartphones.
On Monday, Nanya denied any intention of joining a possible
tie-up between Elpida and Micron, following a report last week
that Elpida would seek to eventually include Nanya's parent
company, Formosa Plastics Group, in the deal.
Micron and Elpida each held around 12 percent of the DRAM
market as of the end of the third quarter of 2011, while Nanya
had around 4 percent. Samsung dominated the sector with a 45
percent market share, while Hynix held around 20 percent.