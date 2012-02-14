* Chipmaker faces tough debt deadlines, heavy losses

* Has until this month to devise turnaround plan - sources

* Elpida seeking tie-up with Micron, Nanya - media

* Government won't let Elpida go under - analyst

By James Topham and Chris Gallagher

TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Elpida Memory flagged doubts over its ability to continue as a going concern, as the world's third-largest maker of DRAM chips has not yet been able to agree on support from banks and the government ahead of debt repayment deadlines.

Valued at $1.3 billion, Elpida is scrambling to meet deadlines in the next two months to repay 92 billion yen ($1.2 billion) in bonds and loans, and has been battered by a slump in prices for its dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, which are used mostly in personal computers.

It has also suffered as consumers switch to tablets that use flash memory.

Lenders to Elpida, a supplier to Apple Inc, had given the company until this month to devise a turnaround plan, extending an earlier deadline, sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters.

The company, which ranks behind South Korea's Samsung Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor in DRAM chips, said early this month it expected to reach an agreement with the relevant parties on the plan.

But on Tuesday, it said in a statement: "At this stage, we have not been able to reach a final agreement (on support measures) with the trade ministry, the Development Bank of Japan and our main lenders."

Nam Hyung Kim, an analyst at Arete Research in Hong Kong, said the Japanese government would not let its last remaining DRAM chipmaker fail, however. Elpida was set up a decade ago to take over the struggling DRAM operations of several Japanese chipmakers.

"I don't think Elpida will go under. Elpida is the only Japanese DRAM supplier left, and I don't think the banks or the government will let the company die," Kim said.

"Right now, the DRAM sector is bottoming out and I expect the DRAM contract price to go up in February, so I think the timing is not that bad for Elpida."

There has been speculation that Elpida was seeking a rescue deal with U.S. DRAM maker Micron Technology and its Taiwanese partner Nanya Technology, though Elpida President Yukio Sakamoto has played down the need for an immediate equity tie-up.

The sudden death earlier this month of Micron CEO Steve Appleton in a small plane crash raised uncertainty about the reported talks.

There have also been reports that Japan's government is looking to combine the struggling system chip operations of Renesas Electronics, Fujitsu Ltd and Panasonic Corp, with production outsourced to GlobalFoundries, a California-based company that could buy Elpida's chip plant in Hiroshima as part of that deal.

DEADLINES

Elpida received an injection of funds from the state-backed Development Bank of Japan in 2009 - the first Japanese firm to get aid under a scheme to help businesses hit by the global financial crisis.

It faces a late-March redemption of 15 billion yen in corporate bonds and an early-April deadline to repay 77 billion yen in loans taken out under the government-backed rescue package. The company had cash and equivalents of 97.4 billion yen as of end-December, according to the latest filings.

"Someone needs to back up the company. One possibility is public organisations like Innovation Network Corp of Japan," said one analyst who asked not to be named, referring to the government-backed body in the reported GlobalFoundries deal.

"If they say they will do something about Elpida, then banks will lend money to the firm and it will be able to sell its assets."

SHORTED

Spreads on Elpida's 5-year credit default swaps last traded around 1,000, roughly double a year earlier and at a level suggesting investors are worried about a possible default. The spreads have tightened some since blowing out to 1,400 in mid-January.

Elpida posted a 43.8 billion yen ($565 million) operating loss for October-December, its third straight quarterly loss .

While all DRAM makers are suffering, Elpida has the added handicap of a strong yen that has further crimped income.

Shares of Elpida, which last month hit a record low of 297 yen, closed up 0.8 percent at 374 yen prior to Tuesday's announcement.

Elpida is the most heavily shorted stock on the Tokyo exchange, with more than 18 percent of its shares out on loan, data from securities lending research firm Data Explorers shows.