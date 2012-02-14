* Chipmaker faces tough debt deadlines, heavy losses
* Has until this month to devise turnaround plan - sources
* Elpida seeking tie-up with Micron, Nanya - media
* Government won't let Elpida go under - analyst
By James Topham and Chris Gallagher
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Elpida Memory
flagged doubts over its ability to continue as a going
concern, as the world's third-largest maker of DRAM chips has
not yet been able to agree on support from banks and the
government ahead of debt repayment deadlines.
Valued at $1.3 billion, Elpida is scrambling to meet
deadlines in the next two months to repay 92 billion yen ($1.2
billion) in bonds and loans, and has been battered by a slump in
prices for its dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, which
are used mostly in personal computers.
It has also suffered as consumers switch to tablets that use
flash memory.
Lenders to Elpida, a supplier to Apple Inc, had
given the company until this month to devise a turnaround plan,
extending an earlier deadline, sources familiar with the
situation have told Reuters.
The company, which ranks behind South Korea's Samsung
Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor in
DRAM chips, said early this month it expected to reach an
agreement with the relevant parties on the plan.
But on Tuesday, it said in a statement: "At this stage, we
have not been able to reach a final agreement (on support
measures) with the trade ministry, the Development Bank of Japan
and our main lenders."
Nam Hyung Kim, an analyst at Arete Research in Hong Kong,
said the Japanese government would not let its last remaining
DRAM chipmaker fail, however. Elpida was set up a decade ago to
take over the struggling DRAM operations of several Japanese
chipmakers.
"I don't think Elpida will go under. Elpida is the only
Japanese DRAM supplier left, and I don't think the banks or the
government will let the company die," Kim said.
"Right now, the DRAM sector is bottoming out and I expect
the DRAM contract price to go up in February, so I think the
timing is not that bad for Elpida."
There has been speculation that Elpida was seeking a rescue
deal with U.S. DRAM maker Micron Technology and its
Taiwanese partner Nanya Technology, though Elpida
President Yukio Sakamoto has played down the need for an
immediate equity tie-up.
The sudden death earlier this month of Micron CEO Steve
Appleton in a small plane crash raised uncertainty about the
reported talks.
There have also been reports that Japan's government is
looking to combine the struggling system chip operations of
Renesas Electronics, Fujitsu Ltd and Panasonic
Corp, with production outsourced to GlobalFoundries, a
California-based company that could buy Elpida's chip plant in
Hiroshima as part of that deal.
DEADLINES
Elpida received an injection of funds from the state-backed
Development Bank of Japan in 2009 - the first Japanese firm to
get aid under a scheme to help businesses hit by the global
financial crisis.
It faces a late-March redemption of 15 billion yen in
corporate bonds and an early-April deadline to repay 77 billion
yen in loans taken out under the government-backed rescue
package. The company had cash and equivalents of 97.4 billion
yen as of end-December, according to the latest filings.
"Someone needs to back up the company. One possibility is
public organisations like Innovation Network Corp of Japan,"
said one analyst who asked not to be named, referring to the
government-backed body in the reported GlobalFoundries deal.
"If they say they will do something about Elpida, then banks
will lend money to the firm and it will be able to sell its
assets."
SHORTED
Spreads on Elpida's 5-year credit default swaps
last traded around 1,000, roughly double a year
earlier and at a level suggesting investors are worried about a
possible default. The spreads have tightened some since blowing
out to 1,400 in mid-January.
Elpida posted a 43.8 billion yen ($565 million) operating
loss for October-December, its third straight quarterly
loss .
While all DRAM makers are suffering, Elpida has the added
handicap of a strong yen that has further crimped income.
Shares of Elpida, which last month hit a record low of 297
yen, closed up 0.8 percent at 374 yen prior to Tuesday's
announcement.
Elpida is the most heavily shorted stock on the Tokyo
exchange, with more than 18 percent of its shares out on loan,
data from securities lending research firm Data Explorers
shows.