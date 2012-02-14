TOKYO Feb 14 Elpida Memory said
on Tuesday that its ability to continue as a going concern was
in doubt as talks with private banks, a state-backed bank and
the government were not going as well as expected.
Elpida, set up to take over the struggling DRAM operations
of several Japanese chipmakers a decade ago and now scrambling
to meet debt repayment deadlines in late March and early April,
posted a wider-than-expected 43.8 billion yen ($565
million)operating loss for the October-December quarter.
Speculation has swirled that Elpida was seeking a rescue deal
with U.S. DRAM maker Micron Technology and its Taiwanese
technology partner, Nanya Technology, although Elpida
President Yukio Sakamoto has played down the need for an
immediate equity tie-up.