TOKYO, March 13 Elpida Memory Inc
, which filed for bankruptcy last month, chose Nomura
Securities as financial adviser for its search for a new
investor to fund the company's revival, sources told Reuters.
Elpida Chief Executive Yukio Sakamoto has said that the
company would draw up a rehabilitation plan within six weeks.
The company is expected to name a new investor in the second
half of this year.
(Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by
Edmund Klamann)