(Corrects paragraph 2 to say "six weeks" instead of "six months")

TOKYO, March 13 Elpida Memory Inc , which filed for bankruptcy last month, chose Nomura Securities as financial adviser for its search for a new investor to fund the company's revival, sources told Reuters.

Elpida Chief Executive Yukio Sakamoto has said that the company would draw up a rehabilitation plan within six weeks. The company is expected to name a new investor in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Klamann)