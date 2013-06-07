June 7 Micron Technologies Inc's planned
acquisition of bankrupt Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc
appeared to move closer to completion on Friday after
a key deadline passed without a legal challenge.
U.S. creditors had until 4 p.m. on Friday to object to the
request by Elpida to have a U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware
issue orders that would enforce its Japanese restructuring,
according to court records.
At the center of the restructuring is the proposed sale to
Micron for 200 billion yen (about $2.1 billion), which will
create the world's second-largest maker of memory chips.
Micron, based in Boise, Idaho, has been losing money as
smart phones and tablets gain in popularity at the expense of
personal computers. Acquiring Elpida will create economies of
scale and the combined company will rank second only to Samsung
Electronics in the memory chip market.
While the sale proceeds will be used to repay Elpida's
creditors, U.S. bondholders argued Elpida was worth up to 300
billion yen.
In May, the bondholders exhausted their legal challenges in
Japan. The only avenue left to them was in U.S. Bankruptcy Court
in Delaware, where Elpida had sought recognition for its
bankruptcy plan under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code.
The creditors had been actively resisting the deal last year
and earlier this year. However, they suffered a setback in
January when U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi approved
a technology deal with Micron that the creditors warned would
make the merger inevitable.
The bondholders are led by hedge funds Linden Advisors, Owl
Creek Asset Management and Taconic Capital Advisers.
Messages left with the funds and their attorney, Christopher
Shore of White & Case, were not immediately returned on Friday.
The U.S. case is In re: Elpida Memory Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 12-10947