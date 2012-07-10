TOKYO, July 10 A group of Elpida Memory Inc
bondholders will vote against Micron Technology Inc's
plan to acquire the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker for about
$750 million, arguing it undervalues the company's assets, a
court filing shows.
In a filing to a Tokyo district court on July 9, the
bondholders said they would put forward an alternative proposal
to counter Micron's offer. The bond holders identified
themselves as multi-billion dollar funds, without disclosing
their names.
It was not immediately clear if the bondholders had enough
votes to scuttle the transaction, which was agreed earlier this
month.
Under the deal, Micron will pay 60 billion yen ($753.7
million) for Elpida's equity and pay creditors 140 billion yen
in annual installments until 2019. Micron also agreed to buy a
24 percent stake in Taiwan-based Rexchip Electronics
from Powerchip Technology Corp for $334 million.
The bondholders said the installments appeared to "be so
conditional that creditors cannot be confident that they will
ever be made", according to the filing.
They also argued that Micron's offer to pay $334 million for
the 24 percent stake in Rexchip implied that Elpida's 65 percent
stake in Rexchip alone was worth 72.3 billion yen, a premium to
the 60 billion yen offered for all of Elpida's equity.
The acquisition of Elpida would push Micron into second
place behind market leader Samsung Electronics in
the global market for DRAM computer memory chips.
The deal would also ensure the survival of some of Elpida's
operations, which had been put in jeopardy after it filed for
bankruptcy in February with 448 billion yen in debts, unable to
keep pace with global competition and tumbling DRAM prices.
The bondholders said they were multi-billion dollar
international investment funds that invest on behalf of clients
including Japanese and international pension funds and
educational and charitable organisations.