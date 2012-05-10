* Companies confirm talks for purchase of Japan DRAM maker
* Micron had bid over $2.5 bln for Elpida -source
* Deal would make Micron No. 2 in DRAMs, concerns over cash
TOKYO, May 10 Micron Technology is in
talks to acquire Elpida Memory Inc's business, the companies
said on Thursday, as the Japanese chipmaker tries to restructure
after tough market conditions and stiff global competition drove
it into bankruptcy protection.
An acquisition would give Micron a 25 percent share of the
global market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips,
moving it to second place behind Samsung Electronics
. It will also give the U.S. company access to
Elpida's technology in chips for smartphones and tablets.
Micron said Elpida had selected it to negotiate a deal
following a bidding process, confirming what a source with
direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters early this week.
The source had also said Micron offered more than 200
billion yen ($2.51 billion) for Elpida.
U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital LP and China's
Hony Capital had also placed a joint bid in the final round on
May 4. South Korea's SK hynix, the world's No. 2
global DRAM maker, dropped out of the bidding.
Elpida, Japan's last maker of DRAM chips used mainly in
personal computers, filed for bankruptcy protection in February
with 448 billion yen in liabilities, in Japan's largest
bankruptcy ever by a manufacturer.
Investors have been concerned about how much Micron might
pay for Elpida, with its shares losing more than one-fourth of
their value since late March when it was first identified as a
bidder.
A final restructuring plan for Elpida will require the
approval of a Japanese local court and the company's creditors,
not all of whom may be happy with the deal.
Last week, a group of Elpida debt holders said they may
submit a rival reorganisation plan if trustees agreed to a
low-ball bid, referring to a previous media report that put
Micron's first-round offer at 150 billion yen.